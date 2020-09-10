AEW Dynamite viewership coming out of All Out

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 1.016 million viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 928,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: A really strong night by recent standards. AEW ran without competition from NXT last week and again this week. Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic with a .37 in the cable ratings. Tuesday’s NXT television show delivered 838,000 viewers.