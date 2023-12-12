What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for CM Punk’s decision opposite two Monday Night Football games

December 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.466 million viewers for USA Network, according to F4Wonline.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.533 million average. Raw delivered a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite two simultaneous Monday Night Football games that combined for 19.649 million viewers over three networks (including the Manning Cast on ESPN2). The December 12, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.472 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

