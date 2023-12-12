MLW announces the lineup for its “Holiday Rush” Christmas Eve special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for its “Holiday Rush” Christmas Eve special that will be available on YouTube, beIN Sports, and other MLW television affiliates.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone
-Second Gear Crew vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas for the MLW Tag Titles
-Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban
-Matthew Justice vs. Josh Bishop in a Fight to the Finish
-Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen in a grudge match
-Akira vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Alec Price vs. Love, Doug vs. J Boujii vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a six-way scramble match
-“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Wasted Youth” Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers vs. Griffin McCoy and TJ Crawford for a future shot at the MLW Tag Team Titles
-Tiara James vs. Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi
Powell’s POV: These matches were taped at the December 7 One Shot tapings. There’s no chance I’ll be covering this live on Christmas Eve, but hopefully we’ll get a screener ahead of time so I can have my review available in a timely manner.
