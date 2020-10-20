MLW announces extension of its partnership with an analytics company

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the extension of the company’s partnership with Martial-Arts Advance Research Systems.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling has extended its partnership with Martial-Arts Advance Research Systems (MARS) to expand the league’s work with their innovation lab.

“This partnership has exceeded all expectations and we now look to expand on it with MARS’ cutting edge tech,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’re extremely proud of what we have accomplished thus far and look forward to working with true pioneers in the sports sciences and analytics space for years to come.”

MLW and MARS embarked on their partnership in 2019 as the league looked to further explore the science and data of its athletes, matches and events.

“Contact sports, especially one as unique as Major League Wrestling, offers a fascinating opportunity to explore and learn,” Wayne Jacoby of Martial-Arts Research Systems shared.

The MARS innovation lab is designed to explore furthering athlete development and injury prevention in addition to bout analysis and athlete evaluations. The innovation lab is housed in the MARS training complex in Ballard, Utah.

MARS also provides MLW’s television division with in-depth analytics to further enrich the viewer’s experience. Over the last year, fans have enjoyed deeper insights and data on fights and athletes as a result of this partnership.

MARS is a leading sports analytics and insights technology company. Known for their breakthrough research exploring the science and engineering underlying athletic endeavors, this partnership marks MARS’ first foray into professional wrestling.

MARS has worked in the past with MIT Management Sloan School and with some of today’s global leaders in combat sports.

Powell’s POV: I don’t recall hearing a lot of analytics talk during MLW events, but perhaps the broadcast team deserves credit for working it in seamlessly.



