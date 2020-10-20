What's happening...

AEW wrestler Jake Hager fighting for Bellator next week

October 20, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jake Hager will fight on the Bellator 250 event next week. Hager will face Brandon Calton on the October 29 event that will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both fighters are 2-0 in MMA.

Powell’s POV: This is Hager’s first fight since September 2019 and it seems to be coming on short notice. It’s oddly placed as a prelim fight, whereas Hager’s past fights for the company were on the main cards. The main card will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, while the prelims will stream on CBSSports.com.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Write This Way October 20, 2020 @ 11:46 am

    “It’s oddly placed as a prelim fight, whereas Hager’s past fights for the company were on the main cards.”

    He used to be a big name for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Now he’s a goofball lacky for a show with no viewers that features a midget that sucks dildoes in the middle of the ring. That’s not a person or company that Bellator would want to draw attention to.

    Reply

