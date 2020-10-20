AEW wrestler Jake Hager fighting for Bellator next week

CategoriesAEW News MMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Jake Hager will fight on the Bellator 250 event next week. Hager will face Brandon Calton on the October 29 event that will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both fighters are 2-0 in MMA.

Powell’s POV: This is Hager’s first fight since September 2019 and it seems to be coming on short notice. It’s oddly placed as a prelim fight, whereas Hager’s past fights for the company were on the main cards. The main card will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, while the prelims will stream on CBSSports.com.