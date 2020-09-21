WWE Friday Night Smackdown poll result for the show headlined by the Samoan Street Fight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The September 18 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with C as the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F finished third with 21 percent, D finished fourth with 14 percent, and only 10 percent of the voters gave the show an A grade.

Powell’s POV: I agree with the majority in that I also gave the show a C grade. I enjoyed the ongoing storyline involving Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley. That said, I would have turned the channel just a few minutes into the show (if this weren’t my job) due to the corny comedy of Miz being stripped to his white underwear. You can vote in our polls on Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-view events immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting for this poll.



