AEW announces a new signing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling announced the signing of Serena Deeb on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: The 34 year-old Deeb was hired as a WWE Performance Center coach, but she was let go as part of the company’s pandemic related cuts. She was also scheduled to be in the Ring of Honor tournament to determine the new women’s champion, but the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic. Deeb and Thunder Rosa had a standout match on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite. She is a quality addition to the AEW women’s division.

