WWE Raw preview: Three matches set for the Clash of Champions go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match.

-Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Angel Garza and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles.

-Braun Strowman vs. Dabba Kato at Raw Underground.

Powell’s POV: The McIntyre vs. Lee rematch carries the same stipulation as last week’s match in that Lee can earn a title shot with a win if Randy Orton is unable to wrestle at Clash of Champions. The winners of the Triple Threat tag match will challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...