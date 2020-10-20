Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home show, Talk’n Shop special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Heath vs. Alisha Edwards for the 20th spot in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory (the loser enters first).

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan.

-Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, and Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and TJP.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show is bumped tonight in favor of the Talk’n Shop: Full Keg special that will air at 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



