WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias.

