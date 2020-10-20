WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.
-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias.
Powell's POV: Join me for live coverage of Hell in a Cell on Sunday beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET.
