ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling TV matches, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest, ROH Week By Week match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal vs. Matt Taven in a four corner survival match for a shot at the ROH World Championship at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view. The show also includes Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match.

-Next weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling has Dak Draper vs. Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules Match, Kenny King vs. Tony Deppen, and Flip Gordon vs. Flamita.

-Mark Haskins and Vicky Haskins will be the guests on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Bandido vs. Tracy Williams vs. LSG in a three-way elimination match will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on a trio from the ROH Dojo that will debut in ROH soon, Matt Taven and Vincent’s summit on the ROH The Experience Facebook page, and more.