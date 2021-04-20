What's happening...

NWA Powerrr preview: Trevor Murdoch opens the show, NWA Champion Nick Aldis and NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos in action

April 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Trevor Murdoch opens the show.

-“Da Pope” Elijah Burke, Tyrus, and Austin Idol appear to clear the air.

-Marshe Rockett vs. Matt Cross “in a qualifier for the NWA TV Title.”

-Kamille vs. Jennacide.

-NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Sal Rianuro and a former world champion.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater in an exhibition match.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. Read the official preview at FITE TV.

