NWA Powerrr preview: Trevor Murdoch opens the show, NWA Champion Nick Aldis and NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos in action

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.
-Trevor Murdoch opens the show.
-“Da Pope” Elijah Burke, Tyrus, and Austin Idol appear to clear the air.
-Marshe Rockett vs. Matt Cross “in a qualifier for the NWA TV Title.”
-Kamille vs. Jennacide.
-NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Sal Rianuro and a former world champion.
-NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater in an exhibition match.
Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. Read the official preview at FITE TV.
