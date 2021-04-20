AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Pac vs. Dean Alexander.

-Ryzin and John Skyler vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

-Hayden Black and Kit Sackett vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Jay Lyon, Midas Black, and Ken Broadway vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, 10.

-Brick Aldridge and Cole Karter vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning.

-Joey Janela vs. Will Allday.

-Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace.

-Max Caster vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. Ashley and Steff MK.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Dante Martin.

