AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death Match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 811,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 805,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 650,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. One year earlier, the February 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 824,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.