WWE Superfan Vladimir to receive a lifetime achievement award

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The promoters of the 80s Wrestling Con issued the following press release.

WWE Superfan Vladimir will be receiving the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday, May 4th at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. The award will be presented to him by his close friend Mike Johnson from PWInsider.

Scheduled to appear include Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon, Barry Windhamd, Baby Doll, Kurt Fuller, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Demolition, Powers of Pain, Dan Spivey, Boris Zhukov, Slick, Dr. Tom Prichard, Tito Santana, Tony Garea, Scott McGhee, Paul Roma and Tony Atlas. More names will be announced soon!

The Road Warriors will also be receiving the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con on May 4th. Animal’s wife Kim Laurinaitis will be accepting the award live in Morristown, NJ.

You can step inside a 15 Foot High Steel Cage and get your photo taken inside the cage at 80s Wrestling Con!

Bill Apter will be the Official Host of 80s Wrestling Con.

There will be a live Conversation with Demolition hosted by Wrestling News’ Steve Fall!

There will be a live “Pro Wrestling Magazines of the 80s” Q&A with Bill Apter and George Napolitano!

There will also be tons of different activities taking place during the 80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival including Live ISPW Wrestling Matches, live podcasts, Q&As, 80s Wrestling Karaoke, 80s Wrestling Trivia, 80s Wrestling Jeopardy, and more!

Only 100 Four Horsemen VIP Experiences will be available. This WILL sell out. Get your tickets TODAY!

The King of The Northeast Indies 16-Man Tournament takes place immediately following 80s Wrestling Con. The complete line-up will be dropping soon.

Tickets for 80s Wrestling Con Admission, Autographs, and Photo Ops are available now on 80sWrestlingCon.com

Powell’s POV: It’s been really nice to see the positive reaction to Vladimir’s story that was featured in a touching documentary that is available on Peacock. It’s also good to see that PWInsider.com‘s Mike Johnson, who pushed hard for the documentary to be released while it was in limbo, will be presenting the award to Vladimir.