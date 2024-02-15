KC Chiefs player used a WWE Championship belt to calm a child after the Super Bowl parade shooting

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith helped comfort a frightened child by presenting him with the replica WWE Championship belt after the shooting that took place at the Super Bowl parade. “I was thinking, what can I do to help him out?” Smith said during an appearance on Thursday’s “Good Morning America” on ABC. “I just handed him the belt. ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s going to hurt you, man. We’ve got your back.'” Smith, who wore the title belt during the parade, also said he talked about wrestling with the young boy to ease his mind. Read more on the story at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: A wonderful story of kindness comes out of a horrific tragedy in which Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed and 22 others were injured. Although police have two people in custody, no charges have been filed.