NXT TV preview: The spoiler-free lineup for Tuesday’s Syfy show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped on Wednesday for the Tuesday, July 27 edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

-Hit Row vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show and the August 3 edition of NXT were taped last night in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The show will also feature the follow-up to the Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and William Regal angle from the previous episode. Full spoilers for both shows will be available via the main page.