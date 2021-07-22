WWE 205 Live spoiler-free lineups for the next three shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches will air on Friday’s WWE 205 Live

-Guru Raaj vs. Asher Hale.

-Jake Atlas vs. Ari Sterling.

-Grayson Waller vs. Ikeman Jiro.

The following matches will air on the July 30 edition of WWE 205 Live

-Asher Hale vs. Drake Maverick.

-Leon Ruff vs. Grayson Waller.

The following matches will air on the August 6 edition of WWE 205 Live

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Ari Sterling.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.