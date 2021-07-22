NXT TV taping spoilers: Full results for Tuesday’s Syfy show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV Taping

July 21, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center

Results courtesy of Twitter.com/runninjay

1. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ridge Holland returned and interfered on behalf of Dunne and Lorcan.

Samoa Joe brought William Regal to the ring and announced his resignation from his position as Regal’s assistant. Joe signed a contract to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 36 on August 22.

2. Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

Dakota Kai attacked NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and left her lying.

3. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter beat Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea. Catanzaro and Carter won after Robert Stone’s interference on behalf of Monet and Kamea backfired. Monet dragged Stone to the back afterward.

4. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated two members of Hit Row. Legado Del Fantasma interfered, which led to the Imperium duo going over.

5. Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed. Cole hit a pair of Last Shots before scoring the pin. Kyle O’Reilly attacked Cole with a chair afterward and left him lying.

In a backstage segment, Indi Hartwell received a drawing from Dexter Lumis, which upset Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. This led to a Gargano vs. Lumis match being set up for the next taping with the stipulation that Lumis can’t chase Hartwell if he loses.