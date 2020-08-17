AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Alan “Five” Angels vs. Billy Gunn (w/Austin Gunn).

-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz and Jessy Sorensen.

-Colt Cabana, Alex “Three” Silver, and Alex “Four” Reynolds vs. D3, Ryzin, and Faboo Andre.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean and Frank Stone.

-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs.

-Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Michael Nakazawa.

-Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade.

-Red Velvet vs. Abadon.

-Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson.

-Baron Black and Tony Donati vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-“The Hybrid 2” Angelico and Jack Evans vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.