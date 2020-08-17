AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Alan “Five” Angels vs. Billy Gunn (w/Austin Gunn).
-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz and Jessy Sorensen.
-Colt Cabana, Alex “Three” Silver, and Alex “Four” Reynolds vs. D3, Ryzin, and Faboo Andre.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean and Frank Stone.
-Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs.
-Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Michael Nakazawa.
-Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade.
-Red Velvet vs. Abadon.
-Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson.
-Baron Black and Tony Donati vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-“The Hybrid 2” Angelico and Jack Evans vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
