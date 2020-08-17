WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Shawn Michaels addresses Randy Orton attacking Ric Flair.

-Will Rey Mysterio confront Seth Rollins?

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that the show will also feature Retribution and Raw Underground. Speaking of the latter, will they continue to film those segments at the WWE Performance Center once they move the show to Amway Center next week? Raw was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.