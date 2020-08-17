AEW Deadly preview: The semifinal tournament matches stream tonight, live coverage

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW “The Deadly Draw” tag team tournament.

-Diamante and Ivelisse vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay in a semifinal tournament match.

-Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Big Swole and Lil’ Swole in a semifinal tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The tournament finals will air on Saturday’s AEW Dynamite (the show is bumped for TNT’s NBA coverage on Wednesday). Join me for my live review of the AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament as the show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...