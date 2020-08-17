ROH Week By Week video: Three wrestlers added to the Pure Championship Tournament

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor released the new ROH Week By Week video hosted by Quinn McKay. Check out the video below or via the ROH YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Ian Riccaboni and Cary Silkin checked in and the former ROH owner presented Riccaboni with the original Pure Championship belt. McKay also added Tony Deppen, PJ Black, and Rocky Romero to the list of Pure Title Tournament entrants, which also includes the previously announced Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta. The video also includes appearances by Brian Johnson, Josh Woods, and several wrestlers reveal their favorite cartoon character. It’s also revealed that this weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will focus on The Allure.



