WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Blackjack Lanza, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show includes Bray Wyatt and the fallout from Extreme Rules. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Thursday in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The shows includes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Jake’s Rampage audio review on Saturday.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center tonight. NXT does not list lineups for its live events.

-NXT is in Gainesville, Florida at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat. The women’s match may change, as it’s a dated listing that refers to the Smackdown Women’s Championship being on the line.

-WWE is in Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: U.S. Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a street fight, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Nikki ASH vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

-WWE is in Topeka, Kansas at Stormont Vail Events Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show. No matches are advertised on the host venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Spivey is 70.

-Stacy Keibler is 43.

-The late Blackjack Lanza (John Lanzo) was born on October 14, 1935. He died at age 86 on December 8, 2021.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.