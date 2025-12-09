NXT TV rating: Did the November 25 Gold Rush night two maintain the increased viewership of night one?

What's happening...

December 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The November 25 NXT television show averaged 562,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down compared to the 650,000 viewership average for the November 18 Gold Rush night one’s. The November 25 NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the November 18 edition’s 0.11 rating.

Powell’s POV: The November 25 ratings were not reported until today. The December 2 edition averaged 532,000 with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, as previously reported. One year earlier, the November 26, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating on The CW.

