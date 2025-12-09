TNA Impact preview: The updated card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar match

-Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. BDE vs. Jason Hotch for a shot at the X Division Title

Powell’s POV: TNA announced the six-way match since our last update. The remaining 2025 Impact television shows were taped December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).