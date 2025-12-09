WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the December 1 Raw crack the top ten?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 1 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week outside of the top ten Netflix streaming shows, according to Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: It’s the second straight week that the show finished outside the top ten. Once again, Stranger Things is the main culprit, as all five seasons of the show took up spots in the top ten. The show that finished tenth this week delivered 4.6 million views, which is well above the Raw average. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

