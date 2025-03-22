WrestleMania 41 lineup: Four world championship matches and more set for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Powell’s POV: WWE made the Triple Threat official since our previous update. Although not officially announced, Smackdown also set up Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. All signs point to Rhea Ripley being added to the Women’s World Championship match to make it a Triple Threat. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.