AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s “Slam Dunk Saturday” episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship with everyone banned from ringside
-Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
-Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Rocky Romero
-Max Caster holds an open challenge
Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. AEW is running a pair of one-hour shows tonight and Sunday after NCAA basketball with the listed approximate start time of 10CT/11ET for both episodes, which will be simulcast on TNT and Max.
