AEW Collision rating for episode four featuring CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

July 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 580,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished fifth in the Saturday cable ratings with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous show delivered 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating for a taped holiday weekend show. The better comparison is week two, which produced 595,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating.

