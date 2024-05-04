The WrestleMania 41 announcement will be made today on NBC

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that “a special WrestleMania announcement” will be made today on NBC.

Immediately following #WWEBacklash France, there will be a special #WrestleMania announcement during the 150th #KentuckyDerby pre-race show airing on @NBC 👀 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

Powell’s POV: Las Vegas, Minneapolis, or a surprise location? Will the two-night event be pushed back to May? We should get the answers to one or both of those questions later today.