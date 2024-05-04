What's happening...

The WrestleMania 41 announcement will be made today on NBC

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that “a special WrestleMania announcement” will be made today on NBC.

Powell’s POV: Las Vegas, Minneapolis, or a surprise location? Will the two-night event be pushed back to May? We should get the answers to one or both of those questions later today.

