Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: The updated lineup for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, Steve Maclin’s replacement announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College Sportsplex.

-Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a four-way for the Impact Tag Titles

-Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush for the X Division Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight in an Ultimate X match for a shot at the X Division Title

-Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Deaner

-Frankie Kazarian (w/Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards)

-(Pre-Show): Joe Hendry vs. Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship

-(Pre-Show): Courtney Shaw, Jessicka, and Jody Threat vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal

Powell’s POV: The six-person tag match was announced for the pre-show since our last update. Steve Maclin was originally scheduled to team with Bully Ray, but he was pulled from the show due to an injury suffered on the company’s tour of Australia. Deaner was announced as his replacement on Monday.

Slammiversary will be available via pay-per-view television and FITE.TV. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while FITE TV is charging $39.99. Join John Moore for his live review of Slammiversary on Saturday beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).