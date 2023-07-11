What's happening...

Sam Houston on working for Vince McMahon in WWE, recalls his experience in the first Royal Rumble match

July 11, 2023

Pancakes and Powerslams Podcast with Sam Houston
Host: Chris Featherstone
On working with Vince McMahon in the WWE: “Well you don’t really realize how big [and] badly you’re getting screwed until after you get away from there for a long time. He never, well, I mean… you get faced with lies and everything in this business, it’s part of it. Would I ever work for him again? I don’t think so.”

The one condition that would cause him to make a WWE return: “I mean, I might do a Royal Rumble return. I would like to do that, cause I, since I was in the very first one. When they inducted [Jim] Duggan into the Hall of Fame, which I thought that was the greatest thing in the world, they played a clip of him going to the ring and it was good because, in that clip, I was in the ring doing really good for about two-and-a-half seconds. And then I was flying through the air, for about a second. And then that loud splat as my body hit the concrete because that was before they started putting padding down. We used to land on concrete, not a pillow comforter or whatever that is.”

Other topics include his relationship with his brother Jake Roberts, Dark Side of the Ring, and more.

