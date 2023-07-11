NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-The Judgment Day appear

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash PLE

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’Angelo’s freedom

-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

-Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey

-Lucien Price and Bronco Nima debut

Powell’s POV: The NXT Great American Bash will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Austin, Texas at HEB Center. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).