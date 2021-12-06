What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Brock Lesnar’s return

December 6, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.030 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.149 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was third in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The Smackdown rating was down from the previous week’s .57 rating in the same demo. Smackdown was opposed by the Pac-12 Championship football game, which led the night with .95 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

