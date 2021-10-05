WWE Raw viewership for the second night of the WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.857 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.709 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .48 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 12.319 million viewers for ESPN for the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.949 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.902 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.721 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings.