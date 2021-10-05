What's happening...

NXT 2.0 preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

October 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones.

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Zack Gibson, James Drake, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams.

-Cora Jade debuts.

-Tony D’Angelo debuts.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

