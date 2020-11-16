WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tegan Nox, Cima, LA Park, Matt Bloom, Kalisto, Randy Savage, Nick Bockwinkel, Big Daddy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and will include the brand’s final push for Survivor Series. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cima (Nobuhiko Oshima) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell) turned 26 on Sunday.

-The late Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) was born on November 15, 1952. He died at age 58 on May 20, 2011 after suffering a heart attack while driving.

-LA Park (Adolfo Ibarra) turned 55 on Saturday.

-WWE Performance Center head trainer Matt Bloom turned 48 on Saturday. He worked as Tensai, Jason Albert, Prince Albert, Albert, A-Train, Giant Barnard, Baldo, among other names during his in-ring career.

-Kalisto (Emanuel Rodriguez) turned 34 on Saturday.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel died on November 14, 2015 at age 80 from undisclosed causes.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree was born on November 14, 1930. He died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.



