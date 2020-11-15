WWE star Alexa Bliss announces her engagement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alexa Bliss announced her engagement to Ryan Cabrera, who proposed on Saturday. “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES,” Bliss wrote on Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Cabrera is a musician who has appeared on the Miz & Mrs. reality show. Congratulations to the happy couple. But what will “He” say about this? Oh, that’s right, “He” is also taken in real life, so Cabrera should be safe from The Fiend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_)



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...