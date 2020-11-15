AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price

-Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Bshp King, Joey O’Reily, and Sean Maluta

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. D3 and Angel Fashion

-TNT vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

-Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt

-Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison

-Alex Garcia vs. Ivelisse

-Big Swole vs. KiLynn King

-Jack Evans vs. Christopher Daniels

-Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks

-Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin

-Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



