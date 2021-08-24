NXT TV spoilers: Full results of tonight’s show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped on Monday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University for tonight’s NXT television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Ridge Holland beat Timothy Thatcher.

-Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

-Kay Lee Ray over Valentina Feroz.

-Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament.

-Xyon Quinn beat Boa.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde defeated “Hit Row” Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante Thee Adonis.

Powell's POV: New NXT Champion Samoa Joe appears in a promo segment with multiple potential challengers stepping up. NXT will tape additional shows at the Performance Center this week. We are seeking reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmai.com.