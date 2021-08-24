WWE Raw preview: Three matches set for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.
-The Miz vs. John Morrison.
-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.
Powell’s POV: How rare is it to see WWE actually advertise three matches a week out for Raw? Monday’s show will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live reviews every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
Be the first to comment