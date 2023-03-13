03/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, Cody Rhodes vs LA Knight, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Elias vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory vs. Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match, Edge and Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and Omos

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, Cody Rhodes vs LA Knight, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Elias vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory vs. Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match, Edge and Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and Omos, and more (32:25)…

Click here to stream or download the March 13 WWE Raw audio review.

