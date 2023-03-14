NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi, Scott Hall

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and includes Wes Lee holding another open challenge for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman vs. “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Tag Team Titles. My review will be available after the show, and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT Roadblock themed show finished with a majority B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 59. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 54.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is 49.

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 31.

-The late Scott Hall died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.