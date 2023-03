3/13 AEW Dark Elevation results: Penta and Rey Fenix vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon, ROH Women’s Champ Athena vs. Inder Mundi in a non-title match, Starboy Charlie and Olumide vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, Brian Cage vs. Jack Cartwheel, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Jake Hager vs. Levi Shapiro

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 106)

Taped March 8, 2023 in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

Streamed March 13, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Emi Sakura defeated Zyra

2. Jake Hager over Levi Shapiro

3. Marina Shafir beat Mighty Mayra

4. Brian Cage defeated Jack Cartwheel

5. The Butcher and The Blade over Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed

6. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Inder Mundi in a non-title match

7. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor over Starboy Charlie and Olumide

8. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeated Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon