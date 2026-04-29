WWE touts its latest rookie class, including the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr.

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE introduced its latest rookie class via social media on Wednesday. The class includes Alyssa Daniele, Garrett Beck, Nicholas Panicali, and Zoe Hines. Check out their photos below or via the WWE social media page.

Powell’s POV: Daniele has a modeling background. Beck played lacrosse at Grand Canyon University. Panicali played volleyball at Sacred Heart University and has worked as a fitness coach. Hines is the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. Her relationship with WWE made headlines in March after Kennedy introduced Linda McMahon during an appearance at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine and credited her with having a lot to do with the signing.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)