AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match and three additional title matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

-Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin for the AEW International Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

-Rush in action

-“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor in action

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Fairfax, Virginia, at Eaglebank Arena. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesday on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).