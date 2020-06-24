WWE’s Renee Young announces that she tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Renee Young announced via social media that she tested positive for COVID-19: “Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.” [Thanks to Blake Reilly]

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Here’s wishing her the absolute best in her recovery. For those who missed it, the cancelled show that Young referenced is WWE Backstage. This also provides more details as to why the AEW doctor told Young’s husband Jon Moxley to stay home rather than appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The health of Moxley and Young are most important, but I will add that it’s hard to imagine that Moxley will be able to make his scheduled AEW Title defense against Brian Cage on the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020



