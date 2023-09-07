Ace Steel reportedly fired by AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW fired Ace Steel (a/k/a Chris Guy) on Thursday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Steel had been working as an offsite producer since he was rehired by the company after previously being let go as part of the fallout to the backstage brawl at All Out 2022.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think anyone should be too surprised by this development given the relationship between Steel and CM Punk, who was fired by AEW over the weekend. It felt like Steel was brought back as a move to pacify Punk.