AEW Dynamite rating for the All Out fallout show

September 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 887,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from the 871,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.52 rating on USA Network. The September 7, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.035 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out fallout show.

